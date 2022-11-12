The Bridge to host annual sleepout fundraiser event

SAYRE — The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches is planning the 20th annual Sleepout Event to be held from 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 25 through 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26.
All are invited to visit the makeshift home which will be located at the parking lot of the Guthrie Desmond Street Practice at 105 Desmond Street.
“Visitors will find volunteers weathering the cold for at least an hour or more. The volunteers raise funds by asking friends and family to sponsor them for a time in the cold,” a press release said. “In addition to raising funds, The Bridge wants the community to understand there are families in our Valley who do not have a warm home, enough food to eat, or money to pay their bills. However, through the 20 years of the Sleepout event, the Bridge Board of Directors has seen increased support from the Valley community. And, the Board is very grateful for this support.”
The Sleepout is the major fundraiser for The Bridge and has become a Thanksgiving weekend tradition in the Valley.
According to the press release, the aim is to bring awareness to the many needs in our community and how The Bridge works to meet those needs. The funds raised will support the ministries of The Bridge. Kids at Risk focuses on the needs of area school children in Athens, Sayre, and Waverly.
“The Valley Food Pantry and the Mobile Food Pantry works to ease food insecurity. The voucher system offers financial assistance to individuals who need help with rent, utilities, or other emergency needs,” the press release said. “Catastrophic and interim assistance addresses needs that require more than a one-time voucher. Helping Hands provides furniture at no cost as well as small household items. The Clothes Closet offers clothes, shoes, and accessories at no cost. A new ministry, Eldercare, has been initiated to assist with the needs of residents in local nursing facilities and personal care residences.”
“Want to learn more about The Bridge? Visit our temporary “home” on Desmond Street anytime from 3 p.m., Nov. 25 through 3 p.m., Nov. 26.”
