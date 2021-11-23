Tioga Central High School announced a partnership with Catholic Charities that will provide special education students a chance to participate in a work-study program during the district’s board of education meeting last week.
Students will be able to work at a variety of places, including Diane’s Boutique and the Nichols Life Skills Cafe and Community Kitchen.
Some students will also serve as greeters at Catholic Charities, or work with TCSD’s maintenance crews.
“They learn a lot of life skills and work skills,” special education teacher Bill Stevens said. “The goal that we have is that students will prepare for competitive employment in the workforce in an environment that is safe and collaborative.”
The collaboration provides students with an opportunity they might not otherwise receive.
“It’s all stuff that can go toward real life that we cannot do in school,” Stevens said.
Students will work for two hours a day, two days per week and will “obtain work-based individualized coaching, instruction and feedback.”
The program got underway on Nov. 16, and will run through the end of the school year.
A presentation on agricultural education was also given during last week’s meeting.
Elementary students are now learning about agriculture as a part of regular instruction, with the agriculture department seeing students in kindergarten through fourth grade twice every six-day cycle.
The expanded agriculture education makes Tioga unique, as it is the only program in New York with an ag program for kindergarten through 12th grade.
“It’s an opportunity to build the future of our program and the future of FFA,” said Alexis Davis, Tioga’s agriculture instructor and FFA advisor. “They’re understanding what agriculture is and some basic life skills. They’re very excited to participate in FFA in the future.”
Currently, 146 students are enrolled in an agriculture class at the middle and high school levels.
Elementary students are currently raising baby trout and learning about their life cycle.
The eggs arrived on Oct. 4 and have since hatched. The trout will be released in Pike’s Creek in the spring.
Davis plans to submit a proposal to present the model at the national Ag in the Classroom Conference in June.
In other business, Superintendent Josh Roe said that Friday, Dec. 3 will be a remote learning day should the Tioga football team make it to the state championship, citing its importance to the school community.
If the team does not make the title game, it will be a regular school day.
The Tigers play in the NYSPHSAA Class D semifinal on Friday afternoon against Oakfied-Alabama/Elba.
Tickets must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/NYSPHSAA. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
