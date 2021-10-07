LITCHFIELD — During the Litchfield Township meeting on Monday, Supervisor Fred Tiffany announced that he sent a formal letter of request to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission asking that the Sayre Boat Launch, located off of Riverside Drive, be renamed to the Litchfield Boat Launch.
“The main factor of whether they decide to change the name of it or not will come down to the financial aspect,” said Tiffany. “Whether they want to buy new signage for the boat launch or not.”
After the meeting, Tiffany explained that the concerns for the fish and boat commission would go beyond signage if they were to go through with the name change.
“Their concerns were basically causing confusion by changing the name of it, redoing GIS mapping and all the recreational maps that are out there that label it as the Sayre Boat Access, and then signage,” Tiffany said. “This is all money that it’s going to cost the fish and boat commission.”
Despite the process that changing the name would entail, Tiffany argued that more confusion is caused by the current name.
“It causes more confusion being called the Sayre Boat Access when it’s not in Sayre and there is a boat access in Sayre at Riverfront Park,” said Tiffany. “I do understand most people that have lived here forever know the difference, but there (are) people that come to the area that wouldn’t.”
Tiffany said that the idea to request the change in name came about after a Litchfield resident asked him why the boat launch was labeled Sayre.
“I truly believe that the only reason that it is the Sayre Boat Launch is because physically it would have a Sayre address,” Tiffany said. Other than that, I don’t know why they named it the Sayre Boat Launch.”
Tiffany first contacted Pennsylvania state Rep. Tina Pickett (R-110) to inquire about the process of a name change, and she helped him to find the appropriate channels to work through.
“She said that she reached out to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and they said that a letter would have to be drafted by the board of supervisors,” Tiffany said.
According to Tiffany, this letter was emailed to Pickett’s offices to be forwarded to the executive director of the fish and boat commission for review and consideration.
Beyond the argument of confusion with the other Sayre Boat Launch in Riverfront Park, Tiffany said it would be a mark of pride for the residents to have the boat launch in Litchfield to reflect the township’s name.
“People take pride in Litchfield,” Tiffany said. “It is the head of the Susquehanna in Pennsylvania ... it’s one thing that we can say Litchfield has is the river; we don’t have much of it, but lets put our name on it.”
