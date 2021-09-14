BARTON — The Barton Town Board adopted two resolutions relating to dog licences during its meeting on Monday evening.
The first is an increase in the fee for dog licenses, due to what the town says is a “budgetary shortfall to cover its obligation for the control of dogs.”
Currently, the cost of a license is $11 per spayed/neutered dog and $19 per dog that is not spayed or neutered.
The resolution — which will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022 — increases the cost by $1, bringing the new amount to $12 and $20 for spayed/neutered and unspayed/unneutered dogs, respectively.
The second resolution will also take effect on the first of the year, and establishes a $5 late fee for dog owners who are late in renewing their licenses.
According to the board, 25% of licensed dog owners in the town are late in paying the annual renewal fee.
The new late fee is meant to recover some of the costs of mailings and the dog control officer’s mileage for follow-up visits to homes of unlicensed dogs.
Dog owners will still be notified when their license renewal date is approaching, and again when the date has passed if they have not renewed.
The fee will be imposed the month following the mailing of the late renewal notice.
In other business, the board set the date for its budget workshop meeting on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m.
