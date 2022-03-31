SAYRE — While the 26th Annual United Valley Business Banquet, hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, returned to relative normalcy this year after the pandemic upended the last two years, it will still never quite be the same.
This year’s banquet returned Wednesday to the Grand Victorian Best Western Inn, where it’s traditionally been held, but it was also the first banquet without Eleanor Hill, the chamber’s former executive director who unexpectedly passed away last year.
“Eleanor was the director for over 20 years, and I’ve known her much longer than that,” said chamber vice president Meade Murtland. “She was a Sayre grad. I went to school with her. She always wanted local businesses to grow and succeed. We miss her every day.”
“Eleanor did not do anything without having all her ducks in a row,” said chamber president Sue Williams. “She was very organized. And when something like her passing happens, that can make it easier or harder to sort of pick up the pieces and continue forward, but for us I think it made it easier.”
Williams explained that while Hill’s death was a massive blow to the chamber, they needed to keep moving forward for the local small businesses, most of which were still adapting to the impacts of COVID.
“COVID created the need to innovate and an opportunity for businesses to be innovative,” she said. “We’re very proud and excited to see our businesses right here in the Valley on the leading edge of that innovation.”
Ultimately, the tribute to Hill culminated with state Rep. Tina Pickett presenting Hill’s family with a condolences resolution from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.
The purpose of the banquet was to recognize local businesses that have excelled and gone above and beyond for their communities.
This year’s winners were:
- Athens Business Association Businessperson of the Year — Sarah Brackel
- Sayre Business Association Businessperson of the Year — Rebecca Romig
- Waverly Business Association Businessperson of the Year — Mark Pipher
- Community Connected Award — Elderwood at Waverly
- Small Business Hero Award — Joe Darrow and the staff of The Grille at the Train Station
- Great Beginnings Award — Zen Den Yoga and Wellness Center
- Caring for Our Community Award — Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
But the most prestigious award of the night, the GVCC Business Member of the Year Award, was reserved for a pair of business owners who exemplified the award’s criteria of dedicated economic professionalism and the civic welfare of the community.
As such, that recognition was awarded to Ryan Wood and John Thurston, owners of Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Athens.
Wood was on hand to accept the award, and joked that he would have to track Thurston down for him to accept the recognition that he deserved.
“It’s been a difficult couple of years for sure, and we just want to thank the chamber for all the work they’ve done as well,” he said.
