Presentation helps people overcome childhood traumas

SAYRE — A presentation was recently held at Best Western Grand Victorian Inn to discuss adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the impact they have on the overall health and well being of individuals in the later stages of life.
Deb Gutierrez of Rising Hope Community Resilience Consultants shared extensive research at her presentation about ACEs and the steps that people can take to overcome them.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, provided by Gutierrez, ACEs are excessive or persistent adversities experienced or witnessed before age 18, and perceived as emotionally harmful or life threatening.
Gutierrez shared that she created Rising Hope Community Resilience Consultants to enhance community capacity in response to ACEs. This includes building broad-based community awareness and support around ACEs and resilience, increasing organizational, professional, and workforce training in ACEs science and trauma-informed care, expanding trauma-informed practices in all community sectors, and providing trauma-informed life-coaching services for individuals.
Gutierrez’s knowledge of ACEs began during her years as a high school teacher when mentoring freshman students that had been in troubling situations. She knew that poverty had played a part, but wasn’t sure of the connection.
“It wasn’t until I started to really get into my third year of my doctorate program that I heard for the first time about ACEs,” Gutierrez said. “It was one of my friends who worked for the National Association of Mental Illness and that was the first time I had ever looked it up and I couldn’t put anything down. I just kept reading and absorbing and it made so much sense that child adversity, severe or chronic, could actually change the structure of the brain. I’ve always been interested in neuroscience in the brain so it was the perfect match for me because it answered questions.”
During the presentation, Gutierrez provided statistical research from credible sources on how ACEs have led to several diseases, addiction, and mental health problems in individuals in their adult years.
Gutierrez explained the linking of ACEs to health including stroke, diabetes, heart disease, lung disease, kidney disease, anxiety disorders, depression, and addictive and other behavioral disorders.
She shared examples of ACEs that many people may have experienced in the early stages of their life that have affected their lives negatively later on.
These include physical, emotional, and sexual abuse, physical and emotional neglect, and household disfunction such as divorce, substance abuse, and more.
Additionally, bullying, poverty, racism, and others serve as alternative ACE markers.
Gutierrez also shared the economic toll of ACEs provided by the CDC. The estimated lifetime costs associated with child maltreatment is $124 billion.
She also noted that ACEs abide in all socio-economic incomes.
With all of the many traumatic experiences that individuals may have, Gutierrez wants nothing more than to help those who are struggling.
At the presentation, she went into detail on the different kinds of stress that one can feel in their body. This includes positive, tolerable, and toxic. She shared an exercise to help relieve these feelings of stress and various coping mechanisms.
“It’s important to me that trauma survivors, and others of course, learn positive coping behaviors,” Gutierrez said. “Stress management strategies and techniques including building community assets through education, training, and support; that’s my calling from God.”
In addition, a guest speaker attended the presentation to tell his story of his own ACEs and how they affected him throughout his life.
He related the experiences to post traumatic stress disorder and complex trauma, both disorders Gutierrez additionally explained in the presentation linked to ACEs.
Gutierrez shared her hopes for the future.
“One of my guiding forces is Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSA) and they have guiding principles,” Gutierrez said. “When I read them, that’s what I decided to focus on because there’s a lot of different takes on developmental trauma and whether or not it should or should not be in the APA diagnostic manual. I was looking for something that encompassed everything that I read and I found that with SAMSA.”
She noted that she wants to make sure entities in the Valley are trauma informed including businesses, schools, organizations, churches, and restaurants because it affects everyone.
Gutierrez hopes to share coping mechanisms with children that they may be lacking to help them with specific traumas. The goal is to retrain the brain to create stronger pathways. Additionally, she has several workshops in progress with many groups of all different ages.
“Whether or not you had a trauma in your past, the actions of others are still going to affect you,” Gutierrez said. “That teaching component is the part that appeals to me the most. Not just teaching about trauma awareness, but that people understand that there are things that we can do about it.”
