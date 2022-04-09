AAHS holds National Honor Society Ceremony

ATHENS — The Athens Area High School held the National Honor Society Ceremony on April 7.
Forty-one students were inducted into this prestigious organization. Fifty-five Seniors received their graduation honor stoles.
The National Honor Society officers, who provided leadership throughout the school year, President Ryan Thompson, Vice President Taylor Walker, Secretary Hannah Walker, Treasurer Elizabeth Carey, Parliamentarian Brendan Jones, Historian Raven McCarthy-Gardner, and Fundraising Chair Alexandra Martin were recognized during the ceremony and received medallions.
National Honor Society Advisor, Mrs. Cheryl Stropko, stated, “We have 132 active members. Mr. (Corey) Mosher and I are very proud of their accomplishments. Through their membership in NHS, our students gain enthusiasm for scholarship, a love of learning, and are motivated to help others in the community.”
In closing remarks, National Honor Society President Ryan Thompson shared, “An achievement of this magnitude is a wonderful way for the school and community to recognize and celebrate choices; sometimes even sacrifices, all of us have made to get here. Take small actions every day, that singularly, may not seem important. In the end, however, they will add up to significant accomplishments.”
