Those dreaming of a white Christmas may see their dream come true today as a winter storm is expected to dump nearly a foot of snow in some areas across the region today and Friday.
Wiles Valley Weather owner Nathan Wiles explained on Wednesday that the Valley and surrounding area could see anywhere from seven to 11 inches of snow as a result of the storm, which is expected to arrive by late morning today.
“It’s a very interesting and dynamic storm,” he said. “Of course, the higher elevations will see the most accumulation, but there’s going to be enough snow that it shouldn’t be too much of a variable between the Valley and elevations.
“It’s going to be a heavy, wet snow, so I am concerned about power outages and downed trees,” he continued. “But fortunately the winds shouldn’t be too much of a problem; at best we may see 20 mph winds.”
Wiles said the storm may have brief freezing rain or sleet periods when it first arrives or overnight into Friday morning, but the vast majority of the precipitation will be snow.
Wiles also advised against traveling during the afternoon today if possible, as snow is expected to fall at a rate of one inch per hour.
Travel issues may linger into Friday morning, as more snow is expected to the tune of one to three more inches, he added.
“Following that, there may some isolated snow squalls on Saturday, but we’ll be seeing how the rest of December goes, but it’s looking cold,” Wiles said.
For more information or to stay up to date with Valley weather, follow Wiles Valley Weather on Facebook or visit www.wilesvalleyweather.com.
Also on Wednesday, Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said municipal crews were actively preparing for what may be the first major snowstorm of the season.
“You can’t stop it from coming, so there’s nothing else to do be prepared for the worst and hope for the best,” he said. “Our public works department does a great job tracking the storm and preparing for it. We’re making sure our salt and our trucks are all ready to go. So it’s just a matter of executing the plan.”
Jarrett noted that recycling pickup in Zone One of the borough for today has been canceled to free up drivers for plowing snow, but the recycling center will be open to the community. The next recycling day would be the third Friday in January, but Jarrett advised residents to keep an eye on the borough’s Facebook page for updates if a date can be arranged sooner.
