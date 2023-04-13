ATHENS — Personnel and Policy Committee member and Athens School Board Treasurer Natalie Smart shared details on a possible addition to an existing policy that prohibits certain usages of transportation to and from school for students.
Smart shared that the committee recently recommended adding hoverboards and scooters to the policy and was open to comments from the board.
The policy was first adopted in 2011 and states that the board shall permit the use of bicycles by students in accordance with district rules, provided that students have been granted permission by the building principal and have obtained parental permission to ride a bicycle to school.
In addition, the policy states that the board shall permit the use of motor vehicles by secondary students in accordance with district rules, provided that those students are licensed drivers or have a permit and have parental and principal permission when they are minors.
The use of mini-bikes, ATVs, and skateboards for travel to and from school or on school property are prohibited in the policy.
“I just don’t understand how we regulate as to how they get to school,” board member Christopher Jones said. “As long as it’s not breaking the law, how are you going to tell them that they can’t ride a scooter, skateboard, or a hoverboard, whatever it may be to get to school.”
In addition, Jones stated that if the school board is to restrict this policy, there should be more defined terms like a minibike and what it actually is.
“Why should we mandate that if they’re not breaking the law and how are we going to enforce it?” board member Michael Owen said.
Smart responded with the reason for the discussion of hoverboards, scooters, and skateboards is that students frequently use them on roads instead of sidewalks to have smoother travel.
“It becomes a lot riskier from a transport perspective,” she said.
“I just think that’s beyond our enforcement,” Jones responded.
Smart noted that it is an existing policy that has already prohibited the use of minibikes and similar uses of transportation. The committee felt the need to recommend adding the new modes of transportation since many kids use them currently.
“If we want to completely re-visit this policy and say we don’t want to have any restrictions, then I think that’s something we should discuss,” Smart said.
Athens Superintendent Craig Stage added that the board will have to check with their insurance providers to make sure there are no major liabilities before they make any changes to the policy.
The board will possibly make changes before the policy’s second read.
In other Athens School Board news, Stage informed the board that a form of advocacy on behalf of the school board is being sent to make it known that State Legislators seek Cyber Charter School reforms in terms of payment.
“Cyber Charter Schools bill us at the same rate to educate a student as if you were a brick-and-mortar school,” Stage said. “So, the cost associated with educating a kid here at Athens is not equitable to the cost of educating a student online.”
The resolution calls for charter school funding reform by the Athens Board of Directors. It states that the average Pennsylvania school district spends millions of dollars in taxpayer money annually in mandatory payments to brick-and-mortar and cyber charter schools.
In addition, these payments require districts to send more money to charter schools than is needed to operate their programs and places financial burden on districts’ resources and taxpayers.
“It’s a very mixed and unfair way of billing, so we at times could often pay more to a Cyber Charter School than what we would cost to educate our kids here in our classroom,” Stage said. “So I think the most important takeaway is that we had 59 kids participate in Cyber Charter Schools last year with a total cost of $1.2 million.”
“I can assure you that 59 students that are involved in our classes overall would not cost to equate $1.2 million in spending,” Stage continued. “I know we get caught up in Charter reform bills and these resolutions but I do think it’s important to make it very well known that as a district we need reform and as we continue to discuss our budget... you’ll clearly understand how the impact of increasing Cyber Charter Schools costs are creating a widening deficit.”
