LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP — The Satterlee Creek Environmental Center will host the 23rd Annual Open Forest this Saturday in Litchfield.
The outdoor, family-friendly event will be located behind the former Litchfield Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The 23rd year will include the return of The Sled Dogs of Smokey Hill as well as the third Annual Cardboard Sled Dog Race. Additionally, SCEC’s committee requests leaving your own dogs at home to prevent distraction to the sled dogs.
Committee member Deb Agnew added that the event will also include tractor pulled wagon rides, an open fire for roasting marshmallows, face painting, homemade maple syrup with silver dollar pancakes, an air soft shooting gallery, quilt and firewood raffles, and a silent auction with donated items appreciated by 10 a.m. the day of the event.
In addition, Agnew shared that the Bradford County Conservation District, Che Hanna Rock and Mineral Club, Audubon Society, Blacksmithing, and the Susquehanna River Archaeological Center will be having demonstrations. The environmental center will be open as well with several hiking trails to adventure on.
The Sikora Chili Contest will return for another year and will be judged at 11 a.m.
Agnew added that food and drinks will be given out for free as the event only asks for donations, and all funds raised will go back to the environmental center for upkeep and maintenance.
“We want everyone to enjoy it after being cooped up,” Agnew said. “We’re hoping for a nice turnout. It’s also better for more snow instead of the mud, but we make do with everything and that’s what it’s all about.”
