WAVERLY — It was an extremely busy day for fire crews across western Tioga County on Friday as two separate blazes destroyed a business’s storage facility in Nichols and later a home in Waverly.
Details as of press time are scarce for the fire that destroyed a storage facility belonging to Tireland USA in Nichols. The blaze began during the early morning hours Friday and kept firefighters from all over the county busy for hours. No other details were available Friday.
Just after noon on the same day, Valley emergency responders were called out to a home on Waverly Street in Waverly for a house fire.
Waverly-Barton Fire District Chief Don Howard said he had just returned from the Tireland blaze when his crew was called back out to Waverly Street.
“We arrived to find heavy fire on the back of the home working its way to the front,” he said. “It took us about 30 minutes to get under control, and it’s a total loss.”
Howard noted that he was unsure how many people were displaced from the fire, but he said no injuries were sustained.
Waverly-Barton firefighters were assisted on scene by Tioga County Investigations, Waverly Police, Waverly Street Department, Greater Valley EMS, Athens Borough Fire and Sayre Borough Fire.
“I just want to thank our fellow Valley firefighters for their assistance,” Howard said. “It’s been a long, busy week, and everyone has done a great job.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.