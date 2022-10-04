Simple assault
The following individuals were charged with simple assault and other offenses following their alleged involvement in separate incidents.
- Stephanie Rae Arnold, 27, of Athens was also charged by Athens Borough police with harassment after she allegedly assaulted another woman at a Willow Street residence on Aug. 13.
Arnold is scheduled to appear back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.
- Todd E. Bailey, 43, of Brockport, N.Y. was also charged by Sayre police with strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and terroristic threats after he allegedly struck and choked a woman on Aug. 27.
Bailey was arraigned by Magisterial District Court Judge Jonathan Wilcox and jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 4.
Retail theft
A Sayre man was charged with retail theft following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at the Elmira Street Walmart on Sept. 16.
Ryan James Shaw, 35, was charged by Athens Township police after he allegedly stole nearly $580 worth of merchandise from the store.
Shaw is scheduled to appear back in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.
Financial exploitation
A Sayre woman is facing charges of financial exploitation of an older adult and theft by unlawful taking following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place at a Church Street residence in Athens Borough between July 17 and 19.
According to borough police, Donna Anderson, 45, was charged after allegedly withdrawing $120 from the victim’s bank account without her permission using her debit card.
Anderson is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 25.
Disorderly conduct
A LeRaysville man is facing charges of disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and numerous summary offenses following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place at an Oliver Lane residence in Sayre on Sept. 20.
According to borough police, Dylan Jeffery Whipple, 21, was charged after a noise complaint. Police noted that Whipple was allegedly setting off fireworks in the borough.
Whipple is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 8.
Driving under the influence
A Sayre man is facing DUI-related charges following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on South Elmira Street in Athens Borough on Aug. 19.
According to borough police, Eric Ennis Hurlburt, 31, was charged following a traffic stop. Police noted that three children were in the car as well, and Hurlburt’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.196 percent at the time of the incident.
Hurlburt is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 28.
