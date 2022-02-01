Sayre Public Library
Sayre Public Library is kicking off another round of our Teen Reading Lounge program, an award-winning interactive book club designed exclusively for teens by the Pennsylvania Humanities Council.
Teens at Sayre Public Library will read books by current young adult authors and discuss topics and concerns related to the stories within. Books are free to teens who sign up for the program. Sessions will be held after-hours, meaning that the library will be closed to everyone except Teen Reading Lounge participants at that time. We will also be hosting book discussion sessions via Zoom as well. All participating teens also receive free snacks, art materials, and other fun incentives for participating. Teen Reading Lounge is open to all teens ages 12 to 18. No special knowledge is required to participate, and teens may sign up to participate at any point throughout the program. For more information, call the library at 570-888-2256 or email trlsayre@gmail.com.
Did you know that Sayre Public Library posts a new story, read by our Children’s Librarian, Ms. Shelley, to our Facebook page each Wednesday? This week’s story will be “Grumpy Groundhog,” by Maureen Wright. Like and follow our Facebook page to see a new story each week!
Beginning Feb. 8 we will be offering Foreign Language Microlessons for Adults interested in learning Spanish in a fun, low pressure setting. These lessons will take place via Zoom on Tuesday evenings. Email scowder@sayrepl.org for more information.
Sayre Public Library, along with the eight other libraries in the Bradford County Library System, is now offering checkout of T-Mobile/Franklin T9 Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspots. All those who do not otherwise have access to sufficient broadband Internet and are not receiving benefits under the federal Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB) program are eligible to take advantage of this program. Wi-Fi Hotspots are checked out for 30 days and an agreement must be signed prior to checkout. For more information contact the library at 570-888-2256 or stop by the circulation desk.
As you gather up your decorations for the holiday season this year, remember Sayre Public Library for those new and gently used decorations that you no longer wish to hold on to. We collect new and gently used decorations for all holidays (Christmas, Halloween, 4th of July, etc.) for our Holiday Decoration Sale fundraiser, to be held Summer 2022. We accept all types of indoor and outdoor holiday decorations except for artificial Christmas trees. Donated decorations may be dropped off at the circulation desk during library hours.
Sayre Public Library continues to add new materials to our collection. New nonfiction titles include: “Emotional: how feelings shape our thinking,” by Leonard Mlodinow, “Chasing History: a kid in the newsroom,” by Carl Bernstein, and “iPhone for Seniors for Dummies,” by Dwight Spivey.
Sayre Public Library has re-established full service hours to the public. Patrons are able to access the library building for computer use and browsing books Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the high rates of COVID-19 transmission within the county, we are requiring patrons to wear masks at all times while in the library. Vestibule pick-up and curbside delivery of library materials continue to be available for those who wish to use these services.
We are located at 122 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840. Like our page on Facebook to received updated notices on events and happenings at the library. We may be reached at 570-888-2256 with any questions.
Bradford County Library
These are some of the many new items added to the Bradford County Library collection in January:
Memorials
- Evangelpreneur: How Biblical Free Enterprise… by Josh Tolley
- The Greater Good: Social Entrepreneurship by Madeline Shaw
Both of these books were given in memory of Liston D. Pepper by Big Pond Lion’s Club.
Fiction
- A Man of Honor by Barbara Taylor Bradford
- Something to Hide by Elizabeth George
- Anthem by Noah Hawley
- The Accomplice by Lisa Lutz
- The Magnolia Palace by Fiona Davis
- The Ex-Husband by Karen Hamilton
- Her Hidden Genius by Marie Benedict
- When You Are Mine by Michael Robotham
- Still Life by Sarah Winman
- The Maid by Nita Prose
- One Step Too Far by Lisa Gardner
- Fear No Evil by James Patterson
- The Runaway by Nicholas Petrie
Non Fiction
Wholehearted Faith by Rachel Held Evans
Large Type
- Trace of Doubt by DiAnn Mills
- Home Sweet Tiny Home by Melody Carlson
- Chasing Shadows by Lynn Austin
- The Secret of Snow by Viola Shipman
- Blue Summer by Jim Nichols
Christian Fiction
A Stranger’s Game by Colleen Coble
DVDs
- The Last Duel with Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer
- The Card Counter with Oscar Isaac, Tiffany Haddish, and Willem Dafoe
- Dune with Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya
These items and many others have been added to the Library’s collection. If we don’t have the item you want, our interlibrary loan service will try to obtain it from another library. For more information, please call the Library at 570-297-2436 or check the website at www.bradfordcountylibrary.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.