WAVERLY – A Millport man is facing several felony charges after allegedly being found in the possession of illegal drugs and weapons in the Village of Waverly earlier this week.

According to a press release from the Waverly Police Department, Waverly officers arrested Jordan Michael Blake, age 28, of Millport, N.Y. just before 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The release states that “Blake was arrested following police investigation into a suspicious vehicle parked at a local business in the Village of Waverly,” and brought up on the following weapon- and drug-related charges.

Second degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony; third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a sub 5ii Class D felony; third degree criminal possession of a weapon, a sub 1 Class D felony; criminal possession of a firearm, a Class E felony; fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class A misdemeanor; fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property, a Class E felony; fourth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony; unlicensed operator; unregistered motor vehicle; uninsured motor vehicle; and switched plates.

According to the press release, Blake was arraigned in Owego before being sent to the Tioga County Jail to await further legal actions. Bail was set at $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond.

Erik Berggren can be reached at eberggren@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

Recommended for you

Load comments