CHEMUNG — The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced the arrest of two individuals following an ongoing investigation into the theft of property.
On April 13, at 9:15 p.m., deputies from the sheriff’s office responded to the Comfort Hill Road, in the Town of Ashland, for a trespassing complaint. Neighbors reported observing an ATV and UTV operating on private property in the area, and were concerned due to the past theft of items to include ATVs and UTVs in the area, police said.
Deputies located 21-year-old Patrick M. Walmsley of Sayre and 22-year-old Cody L. Pike of Lowman operating a four-wheeler ATV, and a UTV on private property.
According to police, Walmsley was found to be operating a stolen Polaris Sportsman 700, that had been recently stolen from a farm on County Route 60 in the Town of Chemung.
Pike was found to be operating a 2021 Honda Pioneer UTV that was reported stolen from a garage on Hoffman Hollow Road, in the Town of Baldwin, on March 26, police explained.
Deputies arrested both men for criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth Degree, a Class E Felony. Both defendants were processed and released from the Sheriff’s Office on appearance tickets. They will appear in the Town of Ashland Court at a later date.
