SAYRE — Beginning in September, a shared services proposal will tentatively begin to take shape between Sayre Borough and Athens Township.
Specifically, the borough will begin trash collection on the streets that currently serve as the border between the two municipalities. During the borough council’s Wednesday meeting, borough manager Dave Jarrett called it the “hybrid version” of the larger garbage collection proposal, which is scheduled to begin in January.
“It’s a good place to start and see how it goes,” he said. “We’re already collecting the garbage on one side of the street. All this hybrid process introduces is that we’ll be collecting it on both sides of the street.”
Discussions have been in place for potential shared services since last year, but a main obstacle was the billing process for the additional garbage incurred by the borough.
“At first, we had looked at billing the township for the collection services, but they don’t really have a mechanism for that, so we’re just going to add those people to our customer base, assuming they want the service,” Jarrett said.
The borough manager noted that most of the efforts presently are on making sure the hybrid process is executed smoothly, but the larger January shared service would focus on the township residents located between the Chemung and Susquehanna rivers.
“This is one of the largest endeavors taken on between two different municipalities in terms of shared services — the other being Sayre police coverage in South Waverly,” Jarrett said. “It’s a great opportunity to do what we all say we should do, which is work together, while opening up future opportunities to do more of this. It lays the groundwork for the future.”
