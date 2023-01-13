Crafts towards a good cause

The Salvation Army receiving their donation from residents at Elderwood Assisted Living Facility on Thursday. Pictured from left to right are Major Chris Ramirez of The Salvation Army of Sayre, residents of Elderwood Assisted Living Facility, Activities Leader Jennifer Murray, and Administrator Tammie Perrigo.

 Photo provided

Nicole Lamberti can be reached at nlamberti@morning-times.com or (570) 888-9643 ext. 231.

