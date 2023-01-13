The Salvation Army receiving their donation from residents at Elderwood Assisted Living Facility on Thursday. Pictured from left to right are Major Chris Ramirez of The Salvation Army of Sayre, residents of Elderwood Assisted Living Facility, Activities Leader Jennifer Murray, and Administrator Tammie Perrigo.
WAVERLY — Residents at Elderwood Assisted Living Facility recently held their craft sale and raised money towards The Salvation Army.
The annual craft sale gives those residing at the facility a chance to get creative by making handmade items to raise money towards an organization of their choice.
Elderwood Assisted Living Facility Activities Leader Jennifer Murray shared that the craft sale is held about three times a year with this past one being the Christmas Bazaar.
Murray added that residents raised over $1,400 at the sale.
“Half of it goes back into the resident account fund so they can do it again this year and the other half goes to an organization of choice and they chose to donate to The Salvation Army, so we just donated $700 in cash,” Murray said.
Case Manager and Social Worker Charlotte Podolinski shared that the residents have held several different craft sales in the past and have raised money towards different organizations such as the Food Bank of The Southern Tier, Stray Haven Humane Society, and the Abuse and Rape Crisis Center.
In addition, Murray noted that the Christmas Bazaar was held at the Skilled Nursing Facility due to covid, but it didn’t stop residents from raising money towards a local cause.
“They felt like The Salvation Army could use it this year,” Murray said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.