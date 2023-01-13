WILLIAMSPORT – State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and state Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) today announced more than $5 million in state funding has been awarded to Mansfield Borough to install new water and sewer lines, providing clean drinking water for residents and ensuring wastewater can be discharged from local homes and businesses.
“One of the fundamental roles of local government is to ensure clean drinking water runs into homes and businesses and wastewater flows out of them,” Yaw said. “We sometimes take these necessities for granted until the faucet stops running or the drain won’t empty. Our goal is to ensure Mansfield Borough residents can continue to enjoy clean drinking water and wastewater removal services without prolonged interruptions.”
The first project will provide more than $3.3 million in funding to remove existing sewer lines along St. James Street and install nearly 6,000 feet of new sewer lines. The project also will remove existing stormwater piping and install more than 3,000 feet of new, adequately sized pipes. The funding also will pay for the replacement of 46 stormwater inlets and grates, and 22 manholes.
The second project will provide nearly $1.7 million to replace more than 4,600 feet of water lines and eight fire hydrants. The current water lines are at the end of their useful life, are undersized and impede the flow of water from fire hydrants. The new water lines will deliver clean drinking water to residents and ensure firefighters have access to the water they need through the installation of the new fire hydrants.
“This is an important investment in ensuring the people of Mansfield have reliable infrastructure and a dependable supply of safe drinking water,” Owlett said. “I am pleased to see this funding coming to the Northern Tier.”
Both projects are scheduled to begin in May and are anticipated to be completed in December 2024.
Funding for the projects is being provided through a combination of grants and loans made available by PENNVEST, the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority. The sewer water replacement project will benefit from a grant of more than $2.2 million and a low-interest loan of more than $1.1 million. The clean drinking water project will benefit from a low-interest loan totaling nearly $1.7 million.
