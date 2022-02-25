WAVERLY — Three candidates will be running unopposed in March’s village election — two of whom are familiar faces.
Incumbents Kevin Sweeney and Keith Correll are running to retain their two-year seats, while Trustee Kyle Burns did not file for reelection, according to village clerk Michele Wood. Courtney Aronstam is the newcomer looking to win Burns’ two-year seat.
Voters will also be deciding on whether or not to allow retail marijuana dispensaries in the village, after trustees voted earlier this year to put the issue on the ballot.
Specifically, the “yes” or “no” question will read, “Shall the village opt out of allowing retail cannabis dispensaries from locating and operating within the boundaries of the Village of Waverly.”
Therefore, a “yes” vote will ban dispensaries from setting up shop within the village, while a “no” vote will allow the businesses.
Regardless of the outcome of the vote, recreational marijuana will be legal to possess and consume in the village.
If dispensaries were barred from the village, the municipality would also miss out on tax revenue from the sales of cannabis. In New York, the state will tax marijuana sales at 9 percent, the county would get a 1 percent tax share, and the Town of Barton and the Village of Waverly — if sales were allowed — would divide a 3 percent tax share. However, the Town of Barton has already opted out.
But opponents of the dispensaries cite potential negative impacts on children, especially when the cannabis is consumed in the form of edibles, which can look like candy or baked goods.
Additionally, the Tioga County Board of Health has endorsed “the position that the legalization of marijuana is likely to be associated with negative social, physical and mental health outcomes for children.”
The village election is slated for noon to 9 p.m. on March 15 at the village hall on Ithaca Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.