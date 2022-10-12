ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council eventually passed a new local services tax after some debate and an executive session at Monday’s monthly meeting.
Monday’s meeting started with a borough resident questioning the council on the proposed local service tax, which will cost those working in the borough — who make over $12,000 a year — $52 per year.
The resident questioned whether the amount of people working in Athens Borough was accurate. The company the borough used to compile the data said there were 952 individuals currently working in the municipality.
If that number holds, over a full year of the proposed tax the borough would bring in over $40,000 in revenue, which council president Scott Riley explained would help offset any potential property tax increases caused by rising costs throughout the country.
“We utilized (this as a way) to not increase the taxes of Athens Borough residents ... if we take this money (from the new local service tax) out, then there would most likely be a tax increase,” Riley said.
After some debate, the council was unable to come up with the votes to pass the local services tax.
The council went through the rest of its regular meeting before going into executive session.
After some discussion behind closed doors, the board opened the meeting back up to the public and passed the local services tax by a 6-1 vote, with vice president Scott Molnar casting the lone no vote.
Athens Borough now joins other area municipalities, including Sayre Borough and Athens Township, in enacting a local services tax.
