TOWANDA — During the Bradford County Commissioners recent meeting, county officials elected to join a statewide commission that is looking to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.
While the United States does not celebrate its 250th birthday until 2026, the Pennsylvania Commission for the United States Semiquincentennial (AMERICA250PA) is gearing up the state for the historic year starting now.
Local historian and Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley is leading the county’s version of that committee.
“Pennsylvania is kind of where America all began,” he said. “So it’s an honor to be in this position.”
Farley noted that Bradford County is the seventh county in the state to join the statewide initiative. Gov. Tom Wolf created AMERICA250PA in 2018 to “plan, encourage, develop and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the United States, and Pennsylvania’s integral role in that event and the role of its people on the nation’s past, present and future,” stated the resolution passed by county commissioners.
According to information provided by Farley, AMERICA250PA is using the following 10 platforms to showcase Pennsylvania pride:
Salute
Discover
Recognize
Experience
Forum
Showcase
Impact
Expression
Destination
Innovate.
Farley explained that the committee for Bradford County is still in its infancy, but the concept of the semiquincentennial will be incorporated into county events starting this year.
“The Bradford County Historial Society is opening its season with a new display in May, and we’re going to look to have this celebration integrated into that as well to start that promotion,” he said. “And we’re going to try to have more displays at more events moving forward, which will all culminate in 2026 with the arrival of the actual anniversary.”
