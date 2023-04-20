Driving under the influence
A Sayre man is facing charges of DUI and traffic offenses following his alleged involvement in an incident that took place on Front Street in Athens Township on May 14.
According to township police, Stephen P. Kraft II, 44, was charged following a traffic accident. Police noted Kraft’s blood-alcohol content level was 0.15 percent at the time of the incident.
Kraft is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 26.
Disorderly conduct
A Waverly man is facing disorderly conduct and criminal mischief charges after his alleged involvement in an incident that occurred on Fulton Street in Sayre on April 15.
Borough police explained that Jacob N. Lange, 39, was charged after he allegedly banged on a door with a bat demanding that a resident pay money that was owed to his mother.
Lange is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
Drug possession
The following individuals were charged by local police with various drug offenses following their alleged involvement in separate incidents:
- Jessica Miller, 38, of Sayre was charged after she was allegedly found slumped over the wheel of her vehicle in the parking lot of the Wilawana Dandy Mini Mart on Jan. 28.
Miller is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
- Wendy A. Cranmer, 45, of Sayre was charged following a traffic stop on Wilawana Road in Athens Township.
Cranmer is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
- Douglas Edward Humphrey Jr., 45, of Sayre was charged following an incident on Feb. 5 on Wildwood Road in Athens Township. Humphrey was jailed in lieu of $25,000 bail.
Humphrey is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on April 25.
- Kirsten Nicole Baker, 27, of Waverly was charged following an incident at the Greens Landing Dandy Mini Mart on April 15.
Baker is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
- Kyle Alexander Crain, 19, was charged following an incident that occurred on North Hopkins Street in Sayre on April 9.
Crain is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on May 23.
Child endangerment
A Barton resident is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree harassment following her alleged involvement in an incident that took place on April 12.
According to the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office, Taylor M. Chilson, 25, was charged following an investigation into a domestic incident that occurred in the Town of Barton.
Chilson was issued appearance tickets to appear in Barton Town Court on May 2.
