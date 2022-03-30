WAVERLY — A Kingston, Pa. man is facing felony charges after Waverly Police allege that he strangled and assaulted a female victim last week.

Devlin S. Conley, 34, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault in the third degree for his role in the incident.

Police said the incident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. on March 23 at a village residence.

Conley was arraigned at Tioga County CAP Court on March 24 and will appear back in court at a future date.

