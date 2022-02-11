TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners on Thursday announced that they entered into a natural gas lease agreement with Chesapeake Energy for land in West Burlington Township and Wyalusing.
Specifically, the lease is a two-year agreement for a 6.6-acre parcel in Wyalusing Borough in which the county simply owns the mineral rights — not the land — and approximately 103 acres in West Burlington Township that hold the Bradford County jail, library and manor.
Negotiations on the county side were led by Commissioner Daryl Miller, who explained that the county will receive $1,500-per-acre as a signing bonus — or approximately $165,000.
“The county will also receive 15 percent royalties with absolutely no post-production costs,” he added.
Commissioners explained that the West Burlington Township properties had been leased before, but that lease was released by EOG Resources over a decade ago. Additionally, commissioners were optimistic that the land would remain largely untouched in terms of drilling operations.
“It’s pretty much all creek land down there anyway,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “So I don’t think they’ll be looking to drill there. Besides, the manor at least is already in a unit and state rules dictate that they can’t drill too close to those buildings.”
