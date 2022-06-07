RIDGEBURY TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged firearm theft from a residence in Ridgebury Township.

Specifically, a Colt Match Target AR-15 was stolen from a Gee Road residence between the dates of April 28 and May 3. The gun belongs to a 66-year-old Gillett man.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call the Towanda State Police barracks at 570-265-2186.

