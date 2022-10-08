Vietnam presentation held at Spalding Memorial Library

ATHENS — A Vietnam War presentation was held at Spalding Memorial Library on Thursday with two veterans as speakers.
Retired Army Sergeant Major Daniel Polinski and Retired Lieutenant Colonel George Crowell shared their experiences during their time in the Vietnam War and gave new perspectives to the public.
Crowell shared that the purpose for the presentation was to go into the history of the war and for himself and Polinski to discuss the things they found after it was over.
The two veterans shared the reason it is important to discuss the Vietnam War.
“The reason for sharing, first and foremost, is we should not make the same mistakes again,” Polinski said. “Also, for Vietnam veterans, you always learn something new. War is a very personal thing. It’s fought between nations, nation states and large groups but it’s a very personal thing. If you talk to 5,000 Vietnam veterans, Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, every one of them is going to have a different story because their story is going to be their time. You can always learn something. I learn something everyday.”
Polinski was in service from 1968 to 2002, serving two tours in Vietnam, the Gulf War, and the War on Terror. He shared his experience as a Reports Analysis Director and more at the presentation.
“It’s important because it’s a part of who we are as Americans,” Crowell said. “It’s a great experience because you meet other people from other places and that’s what America is all about. When you are in the military, your roots are very broad.”
George Crowell was in service from 1979 to 2011, a Vietnam and Iraq veteran. He shared his experiences in Vietnam, attending flight school, going to Iraq multiple times, and coming from a military family.
“We had been hoping to plan an event to help commemorate The Wall That Heals in the Valley,” Spalding Memorial Library Director Tiffany Robbins said.
The presentation followed after the ceremony of The Wall That Heals exhibit at Riverfront Park.
Robbins noted that Polinski has spoken a few times at the library prior to the presentation and was happy to have Crowell join him.
