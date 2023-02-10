OWEGO – This week, the Tioga County Legislature took action to oppose Governor Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget proposal to stop sharing the Affordable Care Act (ACA) enhanced Federal Medical Assistance Program (eFMAP) with counties, Martha Sauerbrey, Chair of Tioga County Legislature stated.
“This proposal would end the 20-year precedent of sharing federal Medicaid savings shared with local governments that contribute to the Medicaid program,” she said. “The elimination of this ACA eFMAP federal pass-through is worth over $1 million for the property taxpayers of Tioga County. This is a cost shift by the state that will eventually come out of our residents’ pockets in the form of increased taxes or cuts to services.”
“Tioga County has worked hard to battle the COVID-19 and opioid pandemics, and we continue to deliver, and partially fund, countless human services to the New Yorkers in need in our community,” she continued. “This proposal will force us to pass these costs on to our local taxpayers, and that will make that goal more difficult to achieve.”
Sauerbrey further stated, “This proposal will force us to pass these costs on to our local taxpayers, and that will make that goal more difficult to achieve. Tioga County along with all the other NY counties and the New York State Association of Counties (NYSAC) Organization have asked the Governor to reconsider her Executive Budget Proposal.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.