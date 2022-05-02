TOWANDA — District Attorney Albert Ondrey reported the following recent criminal case resolutions in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Robert Robinson, 35, Brooklyn, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $100, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, plus court costs, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Robinson following investigation of an incident that occurred in Warren Township on July 25, 2021.
Tyler Russel, 18, of Sayre, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 75 days to 12 months, plus court costs for the offense of simple assault, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Russel for the offense occurring on December 28, 2020.
Kendrick Lafferty, 27, Gillett, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of six months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Lafferty following investigation of an incident that occurred in Columbia Township on July 23, 2021.
Joshua Williams, 38, Lockwood, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for 36 months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, (first offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor of the first degree, and minors in vehicle, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Williams following investigation of incidents that occurred in Towanda Borough on July 20, 2021.
Ryan M. Johnston, 35, Charlotte, NC, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility of 43 days to 12 months, $1,000, fines, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offenses of possession of a controlled substance, (second offense in 10 years), a misdemeanor, driving under the influence, (general impairment), refusal of blood test at arrest, a misdemeanor.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Johnston for the offense occurring on August 17, 2020.
Ely J. Allen, 22, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for three months, plus court costs, for the offense of disorderly conduct, (fighting), a misdemeanor of the third degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Allen following investigation of an incident that occurred on June 27, 2020.
Angel M. Strope-Johnson, 30, Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for three months, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Athens Township Police arrested Strope-Johnson for the offense occurring on Oct. 24, 2021.
Keighley Park, 36, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 36 months, fines of $1,500, plus court costs, for the offenses of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Park on August 16, 2021 in Burlington Township and on July 25, 2021, in Rome Township.
Azaria Martin, 19, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, fines of $250, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. There was a forfeit claim of $16,895.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Martin on Sept. 7, 2021.
Rebecca Smith, 41, of Gillett, PA, was sentenced to probation supervision for a term of 9 months, plus court costs, $20 restitution, for the offense of possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Smith following investigation of an incident that occurred in South Creek Township on April 24, 2021.
Jamie N. Bateman, 47, of Binghamton, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for six months to 12 months, concurrent with his other sentences; he will pay $500 fines, plus court costs, for the offense of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bateman in Leroy Township on Dec. 26, 2020.
Michael Kimball, 40, of Canton, PA, was sentenced to a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 13 months and 10 days to 56 months, followed by probation supervision for 12 months, fines of $2,000, plus court costs and restitution of $539.83, for the offenses of defiant trespass, a misdemeanor of the third degree, two counts of terroristic threats, a misdemeanor of the first degree, possession of a deadly weapon-enhancement, a misdemeanor, and theft by unlawful taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree.
Canton Borough Police arrested Kimball on Sept. 22, 2021 and Sept. 28, 2021. Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kimball following an investigation of the incident that occurred in Canton Borough on Sept. 26, 2021. Canton Borough Police Department arrested Kimball on Sept. 23, 2021.
Matthew Gay, 31, of Athens, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 20 months to 72 months, fines of $2,500, plus court costs, restitution to be determined after hearing at unknown date. Gay was sentenced to four counts of disorderly conduct-fighting, threatening, tumultuous behavior, a misdemeanor of the third degree, and flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Gay after investigation of incidents on April 9, 2021, April 30, 2021, May 9, 2021, June 10, 2021, and June 18, 2021, in Ulster Township.
Jack Stroud, 39, of Towanda, PA, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 24 months, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor.
Towanda Borough Police arrested Stroud for the offense occurring on March 8, 2021.
James R. Hill Jr., 46, of Waverly, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 1 month to 23 months, 29 days, fines of $500, plus court costs, for the offense of fleeing and eluding a police officer, a misdemeanor of the second degree.
Sayre Borough Police arrested Hill for the offense occurring on Feb. 10, 2019.
Michael G. Harris, 58, of Ithaca, NY, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1,000, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of driving under the influence, a misdemeanor.
Canton Borough Police arrested Harris for the offense occurring on Aug. 11, 2020.
