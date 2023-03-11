Voters will be met by a mixed bag of options when they hit the polls for the May 16 primary election in Bradford County.
The deadline to file petitions with Bradford County Board of Elections was March 7, and there will be several heated races at the municipal, school, and county levels, according to information provided by the election board.
Specifically, six candidates will be vying for three seats on the Athens Township board of supervisors. Meanwhile, both the Athens and Sayre school boards will also see contested races. Additionally, Litchfield Township will see three candidates lobbying for one six-year supervisor term.
The two open county commissioner seats will also be contested, as six candidates, including incumbents Doug McLinko and Daryl Miller, will square off for those two positions.
However, several races throughout the local level will be uncontested, while others, such as Sayre and Athens boroughs, will look at write in votes to fill out their four respective open seats.
Following are candidates for each race within the Morning Times coverage area in Bradford County.
Athens Township
Board of Supervisors — Two six-year terms and one two-year term
- Bonnie Petruschak — Republican
- Charles G. Lawton, Jr. — Republican
- Matthew S. Moore — Republican
- Ronald P. Reagan — Republican
- Marion Carling — Republican
- Paul T. Kelley — Republican
Auditor — Three seats — one six-year term, one four-year term, one two-year term
- No candidates listed
Tax Collector — one two-year seat
- Dannielle Kinner — Republican
Athens Borough
Borough Council — four four-year terms
- Walter Chaykosky — Republican
- Scott P. Riley — Democrat
- Robert D. Williams — Republican
Sayre Borough
Borough Council — Four four-year terms
- Cori Belles — Democrat
- Jessica Meyer — Democrat
- Derrick Hall — Republican
South Waverly Borough
Borough Council — Two four-year terms
- Roxanne Stevens Testen — Democrat
- Cynthia Coyle Parrish — Republican
Litchfield Township
Board of Supervisors — One six-year term
- Brandon Seeley — Republican
- William Zurn — Republican
- Jeffrey Agnew — Republican
Auditor — One six-year term and one two-year term
- Joan E. Barton — Republican
- Sandra Call — Republican
Ridgebury Township
Board of Supervisors — One six-year term
- Ava DeConto
Auditor — One six-year term
- No candidates listed
LeRaysville Borough
Borough Council — Four four-year terms
- Traci Johnson
- Alan Coates
- Dean D. Werb
Auditor — one six-year term and one four-year term
- No candidates listed
Sheshequin Township
Board of Supervisors — One six-year term
- Joseph Richter — Republican
Auditor — One six-year term and one four-year term
- No candidates listed
Smithfield Township
Board of Supervisors — One six-year term
- Brian Harris — Republican
Auditor — One six-year term
- No candidates listed
Ulster Township
Board of Supervisors — One six-year term
- Reed Bidlack — Republican
Auditor — One six-year term
- No candidates listed
Windham Township
Board of Supervisors — One six-year term
- Tyler Bowen — Republican
- James Vajda, Jr. — Democrat
Auditor — One six-year term
- No candidates listed
School Districts
Athens Area School District board of directors:
Region One — two four-year terms; Region Two — one four-year term; Region Three — two four-year terms
- John Cheresnowsky
- Jason Johnson
- Kathy Jo Minnick
- Chuck Frisbie
- Christopher Jones
- Bryan Tate
Sayre Area School District board of directors:
Five four-year terms
- Peter Quattrini, Jr.
- Patricia Hughey
- Donald F. Skerpon
- Andrew Hickey
- Jo Ann Sabatura
- Debra Agnew
- Bryan Roof
Bradford County offices
County Commissioners — Two four-year terms
- Daryl Miller — Republican
- Doug McLinko — Republican
- Floyd Isbell — Democrat
- Kim Pitcher — Democrat
- Zachary Gates — Democrat
- Michelle Dunham — Republican
District Attorney — one four-year term
- Richard Wilson — Republican
- James Nasatka — Republican
County Auditor — Two four-year terms
- Todd Grater — Democrat
- Sebrina Shanks — Republican
- Roxanne Gilbert-Wells — Republican
County Coroner — One four-year term
- James Bowen — Republican
County Sheriff — One four-year term
- Clinton Walters — Republican
Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts — One four-year term
- Tammy Hart — Republican
- Jane Bowker — Republican
Register of Wills, Recorder of Deeds, and Clerk of Orphans Court — One four-year term
- Sheila Johnson
County Treasurer — One four-year term
- Matthew Allen
Magisterial District Judge 42-3-02
Larry Hurley
