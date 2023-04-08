WAVERLY — The full audit report that led to the arrest and guilty plea of the former Waverly Recreation Director was released to the public Friday by the New York State Comptroller’s Office, and it reveals the extent of the poor record-keeping and management that led to over $16,000 in missing funds.
Late last year, former director David Shaw, 67, pled guilty to official misconduct after he illegally altered and destroyed village records. He was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and paid full restitution of $16,525.
An initial report announcing Shaw’s arrest was released by Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli in December 2022. Shaw had officially resigned in November after being placed on administrative leave in May.
“Shaw confessed to misappropriating $16,525 in village funds during his employment at the village,” the comptroller said in a statement at that time. “Shaw further admitted that from May 2018 through June 2018, he altered and destroyed receipts and records of the Village of Waverly Recreation Department to cover the $16,525 he diverted.”
Serving as the recreation director since 2015, Shaw was responsible for collecting funds for child sports registrations, fundraisers, tournaments, and field trips. The department’s activities are funded by registration fees, contributions from the towns of Barton and Chemung, reservation fees for its community room and pavilions, grants, and donations. In the latest report, DiNapoli stated that village officials did not establish adequate controls over the department’s financial activities.
Specifically, amongst the key findings were:
- Cash receipts processes and oversight were inadequate and key duties were not segregated
- Collection, receipting and record-keeping procedures were inadequate
- The recreation department hosted 15 tournaments and held nine fundraisers. However, no money was deposited for 11 of the tournaments and two of the fundraisers
- Registration forms for 26 of the 36 sports leagues were not maintained
- The former director awarded scholarships (waived registration fees) without any guidelines, board oversight or approval
- The former director inappropriately used village bank accounts for non-village activities.
DiNapoli also issued the following recommendations to the village:
- Establish adequate financial activity controls
- Develop criteria and provide oversight for the scholarship program.
The comptroller explained that the aforementioned “scholarships” was the name given to waived registration fees so more local youths could participate in various recreation programs. The Waverly Recreation Booster Club, which is a non-profit corporation that is not affiliated with the village, is typically tasked with organizing fundraisers and providing support to local youth programs, and would reimburse the recreation department for the waived registration fees.
However, the department’s scholarship program had no guidelines, oversight or records. Additionally, no eligibility requirements were established, and so scholarship recipients were determined by Shaw without the village’s oversight or approval.
“We reviewed all 305 registration forms that were provided and 49 participants’ forms indicated that they had received a scholarship,” the audit report stated. “An additional 31 forms did not indicate payment was received. Of these, 28 participants lived in the same household as another participant who was required to pay, indicating the former director either did not apply a standard methodology for determining scholarship recipients or inaccurately marked the forms. Additionally, we found no evidence that records were maintained detailing exactly who received scholarships as the majority of the sports programs’ registration forms were not maintained on file.”
DiNapoli also noted that there were several sports programs that occurred during the audit period that, according to Shaw, he no longer had the registration forms on file.
The audit further stated that summary documents regarding the number of scholarships given did not match the comptroller’s review of actual scholarships. In fact, $11,796 remained unaccounted for in money relating to youth sports programs.
While most of the missing funds were in the aforementioned youth sports programs, that was not the only segment of the department’s operations that had mismanaged funds. According to the audit report, over $2,000 was missing from rec-sanctioned field trips, over $1,500 was missing from tournaments, and approximately $1,100 was missing from fundraisers.
“We reviewed available documentation to determine the amounts that should have been collected for each program, and we reviewed duplicate receipts — when available — deposit compositions, and bank statements to determine the amounts deposited for each program,” auditors said. “Of the $76,104 that we calculated should have been collected for these programs, only $59,479 was deposited, leaving $16,626 missing.”
Lastly, auditors explained that Shaw used village bank accounts for organizations that were not affiliated with the recreation department. Specifically, Shaw deposited camp and league registrations fees as well as club money for the Girls’ Basketball Club and Boys’ Basketball Club — neither of which are affiliated with the village — into a village bank account.
“After depositing the money, the former director paid referees for their services and attempted to distribute the remaining funds back to the outside organizations with village checks,” the report stated. “However, he did not do so accurately, which cost the department $303.
“The former director informed us that the variances were an oversight on his part and that he ran these activities through the village’s bank account because he wanted to help the clubs account for their money,” auditors continued. “However, the former director’s poor record-keeping resulted in underpayments and overpayments to the clubs, as well as the department paying $303 toward these non-village programs.”
In a response letter to the comptroller’s office, then-mayor Patrick Ayres did not dispute the audit’s findings.
“The Village of Waverly does not dispute the overall findings detailed in the draft report,” he stated. “Given the detailed nature of the forensic audit that occurred to reach the financial finding of the report, the Village of Waverly is unable to dispute the financial conclusions reached. The Village of Waverly acknowledges additional financial oversights and controls should have been in place.”
Ayres noted that a corrective action plan was already being implemented to eliminate future oversights in the department.
