WAVERLY — With an extensive presentation during the regular meeting of the board of education Thursday, Waverly Central School District officials outlined their plans for its proposed capital project.
The $40 million endeavor, if approved by voters in May, would take place over a five-year period, and 95 to 97 percent of the cost would be covered by state aid.
Specifically, the project would include work at all three district facilities — the high school/middle school, Elm Street Elementary School and Lincoln Street Elementary School — and would include the following work:
- Installation of a new synthetic turf baseball and softball field next to the track at the high school
- Major renovations at the high school and middle school gymnasiums, as well as the locker rooms, restrooms and fitness room. The work would also include the installation of an indoor, one-tenth of a mile track, and creation of a wellness center
- Extensive renovations to the high school STEM facility
- Construction of a secure vestibule at the Elm Street Elementary School
- Expansion of Elm Street gymnasium and cafeteria. Includes creation of a band classroom
- Installation of balconies over entrances of Lincoln Street Elementary school
- Implementation of a new energy performance contract at all facilities
- Installation of air conditioning at all three school buildings.
While the project’s total price tag is $40 million, the local share may only be $2 million or less, depending on the outcome of the state aid reimbursement process, Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles explained. That amount can be paid off over a 15-year period, and the district already has $1 million in capital reserves, he added.
“There’s really no better time to do this,” he said. “A lot of this stuff hasn’t been replaced or upgraded since the 1980s, so it has to be done at some point.”
Most of that price tag is eaten up by the projects at the high school. In addition to the relocation of the ball field and subsequent installation of synthetic turf, the heftiest part of the work will be at the middle school/high school gymnasiums.
“Basically, those two gyms are separated by a wall,” Knolles explained. “We want to blow that wall out and make it a huge, flexible space for our kids.”
Those renovations would also include raising the roof of the entire gymnasium to make it regulation height, he added.
Board members were quickly skeptical of the academic impact that the project would have for students, but district officials contended that expanding the gym would make huge strides for physical education and inclusivity.
“This gives our teachers much more flexibility in scheduling for physical education,” High School Principal Matt Talada said. “It lets us be more inclusive to the needs of students and allow them to pursue and excel at their interests. With this proposal, a single teacher can be with a group of students, and those students can be doing several different things in different areas of the gym. We don’t have that flexibility right now.”
“Our first priority is our kids, but this is also an opportunity to be a community builder,” Knolles noted. “This is an opportunity to get a facility that no one else in the Valley has, and at a fraction of the cost for the local taxpayer. This is an opportunity to not just be an attractive place for students to learn, but it would also make Waverly a more attractive place to live.”
For the Elm Street Elementary School, the construction of a secure vestibule has been on the radar for district officials for some time. The goal of the vestibule, besides additional security, would be to provide handicap access at the front of the building, and also reduce confusion for visitors looking to enter the facility.
“Right now, anyone who needs a wheelchair needs to go around to the back of the building and take an elevator to access the main building,” Knolles said.
The superintendent explained that state aid does not typically allow for new building construction, but noted that exceptions can be granted on the basis of improving school security.
Meanwhile, to make room for the Elm Street gym expansion, district officials are proposing eliminating the balcony in that facility. By doing so, the gym could nearly double in size, and it would also allow room for the cafeteria to be expanded. Currently, the cafeteria is extremely narrow and, as one project manager quipped “is more like a glorified hallway.”
The work would also leave room for the construction of a band classroom, Knolles added.
Additionally, all three buildings would have air conditioning installed, the superintendent said.
“We’re a year-round facility, and it gets awfully hot in here in the summers,” he said.
Knolles also explained that the new energy performance contract would include LED lighting and a new heating and controls system.
“Our current system is powered currently by six V8 car engines, and our energy costs are almost doubled,” he said. “So that will represent a significant cost savings over time.”
The New York School Vote is scheduled for May 17, when local residents can vote on the proposed capital project.
