Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Dec. 3, 2021 edition.
SYRACUSE — There are instances in sport where the moment is bigger than the game.
For Tioga players such as senior Gavin Godfrey, it was the realization of that moment that came even before the start of the Class D New York state championship game in the Carrier Dome.
“I walked out of the tunnel today and it just hit me,” said Godfrey while looking up at the Dome roof. “I just said to myself, wow. I thought all week that it was going to be big, but you look up and it’s bigger than you can imagine.”
The big stage brought along many other things, like the opportunity to play for your community’s pride. The Tigers of course soaked it all in, but did not allow the moment to be too big for them as they took care of business in a 27-0 win over Moriah from Section VII to take the Class D state football title.
Though the Tigers won by four scores, it was a fight for three and a half quarters; as the Tigers led by just seven heading into the final frame.
The Tigers fought through their fair share of adversity, which is relative to what the group of seniors had to do throughout the years to get to this point; and after finally getting over the state semifinal hump, there was only one more bridge to cross.
“It’s so exciting to see these young men put in the effort and finally get what they want,” noted Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello. “We knew it was a defensive battle, and it was especially in the first half. We had the lead most of the game, but it really didn’t feel that way until the end. Hats off to Moriah; we knew that they would be tough and they were everything we thought they would be.”
Towards the end of the third quarter, the Tigers made defensive stops on separate drives to swing the momentum back in their favor. That push was all they needed to come alive and score 20 points in the fourth.
After coming up empty on their first two drives, Caden Bellis got the Tigers on the scoreboard first with a big play on a 75-yard run option run. Bellis started the run with three defenders on him, then broke free.
There was no scoring in the second quarter, but the frame harbored perhaps one of the game’s most important drives.
Tioga remained consistent with their game plan, running the ball between the tackles in a drive that lasted 20 plays and over eight minutes of clock. The 54-yard drive was stopped short on a Moriah defensive stand at the its 10-yard line to keep the score at 7-0 heading into the break, but it wore down the Vikings.
Midway through the third quarter, the Vikings put together their best drive of the day through the air as they converted on a fourth-and-nine early in the drive to keep it alive. Then they faced another fourth down, this time with seven yards to go.
Viking quarterback Rowan Swan threw a completed pass down the field to Bryce Sprague. With nowhere to go, Sprague flipped it to his teammate Riley Demarias, who was able to get in the end zone. However, that play was called back Sprague’s toss to Demarais was a forward pass, leaving Moriah fans in an uproar.
Tioga would retain possession of the football, but would quickly give it back to Moriah on a punt.
Two plays later Justin Hopkins and Isaac Peterson got in on a tackle and stripped the ball out for a Tioga fumble recovery. That would give the offense all of the remaining momentum it needed.
Just over a minute into the fourth quarter, the Tigers got another big play to put them up two scores. Bellis hit Godfrey in the flats, allowing Godfrey to do the rest for a 49-yard touchdown pass.
Leading 13-0, Tioga would score two more times in the fourth quarter with all of the momentum back on their side. Scoring the final two times was none other than senior Emmett Wood, who has helped Tioga get to this point over the last several years.
The next drive for the Tigers lasted just two plays with Wood carrying the ball on both. The first run he bounced to the outside for 45 yards. He finished off the rest on the next play with a 6-yard run to increase his team’s lead to 21.
The next score from him would put the game to rest after a 3-yard run, giving Tioga the 27-0 win and the program’s second state title in school history; the first in six years.
