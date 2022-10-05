ATHENS TOWNSHIP — Athens Township police have arrested two suspects in connection to an alleged bank robbery that occurred on Sept. 24 at Visions Federal Credit Union on Elmira Street.
According to a press release issued by Chief of Police Roger Clink, one of the suspects entered the bank and passed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller then gave the suspect a small amount of cash. The suspect fled on foot after receiving the money.
Clink added that officers from Athens Borough, Sayre Borough, and the Village of Waverly assisted in the initial search of the area with no findings. Sayre Borough Police was later notified that the same individual at the robbery was at a different bank in their jurisdiction and was able to obtain video footage of the vehicle the suspect was in. The vehicle’s New Jersey registration returned to a stolen vehicle from Bethlehem, Pa.
The investigation was a joint effort with several local, state, and federal agencies resulting in Federal Arrest Warrants being issued, Clink said.
Clink shared that the suspects are identified as Francis E. Neller, 33, of Vestal and Kareem Moore, 22, address unknown. Both suspects were taken into custody with Neller on Oct. 1 in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. and Moore on Oct. 3 in Binghamton.
Clink thanked those who responded to the police’s press release with information regarding the bank robbery and thanked the agencies involved in the joint investigation for their hard work.
