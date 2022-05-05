SOUTH WAVERLY — Officials from South Waverly this week mulled over a proposal to digitize borough records dating back to the 1800s.
Specifically, the records would be scanned into an encrypted external hard drive and also be backed up online. The borough council previously expressed interest in the proposal to safeguard the municipality’s documents and history against potential destroyed records that could result from a fire, for example.
On Monday, the council announced that they had received a bid for the work, which would involve scanning over 12,000 pages of documents into a digital system, and categorizing and organizing the documents on that system. The bid for that work was submitted by Scantek and totaled $5,375.
Council member Robert Myers initially thought the price was too steep, but Council President Roxanne Testen said she thought it was a fair proposal.
“I agree that it’s a lot of money, but not for the type of work we’re talking about,” she said.
Council members eventually opted to table the decision, as they had questions regarding the indexing of the system.
“I’ve been through this kind of thing before — not with Scantek — but when we did this, the indexing was kind of all over the place,” Council member Cynthia Parrish said. “Files were mixed in with other files, and if you didn’t search for a record the exact way it was saved, then you were out of luck. So I would just like to make sure the indexing would match the system that we’d be expecting.”
