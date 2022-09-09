No, there are not any litter boxes in local schools.
It’s hard to believe that this needed to actually be said, but like in other parts of the country in the past year, local school districts are now being accused on social media of having litter boxes in school bathrooms for students who identify as “furries.”
According to furscience.com, the term “furry” describes a community where people create themselves an anthropomorphized animal character with whom they identify and can function as an avatar in the community. Furries can wear elaborate costumes or simply animal ears or tails.
Over the past year, school districts in several states have had to come out and say they did not have litter boxes in their buildings. In Nebraska, a state lawmaker repeatedly made that claim before ultimately apologizing for spreading misinformation.
While the origin of the initial false claim is not known, it has spread all the way to the Valley via Facebook.
The superintendents of the three Valley school districts all vehemently denied having any litter boxes in their school buildings, while also slamming the culture of spreading misinformation on social media.
“In school we teach our kids to verify information before putting it into writing. Let me help everyone, the Waverly Central School District has not ever had a litter box in our schools. Our students use bathroom facilities just like you do at home,” said Waverly Superintendent Dr. Eric Knolles in a statement to the Morning Times.
Knolles said those spreading these false rumors need to think before they type.
“The fact that adults would speak about our children in such a derogatory fashion is a sad statement for society. If anyone bothered to take 10 seconds and run a Google search they would see this has been a hoax going on for the last few years nationwide,” Knolles said.
“I laughed at this at first, thinking how gullible people are to believe Facebook garbage. But then I thought, my kid goes to Waverly and you are talking about her and the rest of my Wolverines,” he continued. “I really would love to call you out by name and have you be accountable for spreading ridiculous statements about our community, children and school. In the end I feel sorry for those who continue to make up lies and spread rumors about our kids.”
The Waverly superintendent believes people need to be held accountable for spreading false rumors online.
“I hope we will find ways to expose these people and maybe suspend their social media accounts,” Knolles said. “In the old days this would have been settled with a face-to-face conversation. I only ask that we hold each other accountable for what we say and what we do. ‘Trust but verify’ was a great statement by Ronald Reagan. So is ‘Who is more foolish the fool or the fool who follows the fool?’ This is my last statement on this idiocy and I want to end with a positive. Kids-Community-Each Other. Let’s Go Wolverines!”
Athens superintendent Craig Stage echoed Knolles’ response.
“It is a laborious task for a school district to constantly dispel rumors, misinformation, and misrepresentations that have little to no factual basis that occurs in our buildings,” Stage said. “In the early days of Wikipedia, educators warned students to not use it as the only source of their facts because Wikipedia could be written and edited by anyone at any time. Facts could be changed and Wikipedia could not be a verified and trusted source for primary facts.”
“In our current era, Facebook and other social media sites present similar issues,” he continued. “One comment, one picture, one thought can get instantly shared with every person on the site without any verification of truth or fact. Our job is to educate our students within a safe environment and that is becoming increasingly difficult when people initiate or share posts about schools meant to attack or bring them down without at least verifying or confirming what is truly taking place at school. Using social media for advocacy is healthy and necessary at times, but only when truth leads the reason.”
In closing, Stage made a clear statement on the issue of litter boxes in the Athens Area School District.
“Finally, AASD does not and will not have litter boxes inside or outside our buildings,” said Stage, who asked the public to focus on the positives in the local school districts. “And finally, all our Valley educators put their heart and souls into helping children learn, grow, and develop foundations for future success. We need to spend more time celebrating their incredibly challenging jobs on social media and not use it for a platform to cast negativity on our schools or the job of teaching.”
Sayre Superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio agreed with her colleagues in Athens and Waverly.
“I concur with the responses of Dr. Knolles and Mr. Stage. I can’t believe I am spending valuable time responding to this nonsense,” she said. “The school community in the Valley should be celebrated for the work they do rather than overshadowed by this nonsense, yes nonsense. I witness educators every day dedicate themselves to the betterment of our students to be productive members of our society, help them to learn and grow, and challenge them to be problem solvers.”
Like her counterparts in the other local school districts, Daloisio debunked the claim of litter boxes in Sayre schools.
“Individuals who state this information should be required to cite evidence and provide facts. SASD does not have litter boxes in our schools,” Daloisio said.
