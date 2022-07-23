Valley residents may want to limit their outdoor plans today and Sunday, as the heat wave that began earlier this week looks to only get worse — and more dangerous.
Temperatures will continue to soar into the low to mid 90s for back-to-back days, according to Wiles Valley Weather Owner and Chief Meteorologist Nathan Wiles on Friday.
“Folks should pay attention to the mercury this weekend — or more particularly their hydration,” he said. We could even see heat advisories return to the Southern Tier of New York on Sunday as the heat index nears their criteria level of 95 degrees due to the increased humidity.”
Wiles added that nights will not offer much of a reprieve, as temperatures will only fall into the high 60s on Saturday and mid 70s on Sunday.
Despite the oppressive forecast, Wiles offered a small ray of sunshine — figuratively speaking.
“One saving grace from Sunday’s heat may be some morning cloud cover along with an isolated shower chance from the remnants of a weather system dropping in from the Upper Midwest,” he stated. “Thankfully, there is still hope in the Sunday night to Monday timeframe as a slow-moving cold front should deliver close to a 0.25 inch of rainfall across portions of the Twin Tiers.”
However, Wiles cautioned that the prolonged lack of rain could result in a worsening drought if relief does not come from the sky soon.
“Our farmers could really use the rain, otherwise more of the region will move into the Moderate to perhaps Severe Drought Level in the next issuance of the U.S. Drought Monitor,” he said. “Unfortunately, the (aforementioned storm) system has trended slower and weaker over the past few days, which could yield less rainfall for the area.”
Wiles noted that in addition to the excessive heat, Sunday’s air quality could present a danger to the elderly or those with breathing ailments.
“Air quality is also a slight concern, particularly on Sunday if we end up on the sunnier side of the forecast, which would lead to increased ozone production at the surface,” he said. “While an air quality alert isn’t expected at this time, elders and folks with severe asthma may want to limit their outdoor exposure.”
For the latest weather reports specific to the Valley area, visit the Wiles Valley Weather Facebook page or www.wilesvalleyweather.com.
