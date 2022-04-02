Flight to avoid apprehension

A Waverly man was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, a misdemeanor, and summary traffic offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place March 21 in South Waverly.

According to Sayre Police, Timothy T. Haxton, 43, was charged following a traffic stop.

Haxton is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary on May 10.

Retail theft

The following individuals were charged by Athens Township police with retail theft following separate incidents that occurred at the Elmira Street Walmart:

  • Brian K Belles Jr., 39, of Waverly was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop after Walmart Asset Protection personnel reported the theft of a cell phone case and screen protector.

Belles is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary on April 26.

  • Zachery John Hodges, 29, was also charged with receiving stolen property after he allegedly attempted to steal $289.60 worth of merchandise from the store.

Hodges was arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $40,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary on April 12.

Recommended for you

Load comments