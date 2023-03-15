TCMEA Festival displays students’ musical talents

WAVERLY — A regional music group organized a concert series that featured students singings and playing instruments at a local school.
The Tioga County Music Educator’s Association held its second of two music festivals inside Waverly High School on Saturday. The festival had students from the six Tioga county school districts performing in the Elementary Chorus, Junior Chorus and High School Band.
Each year students prepare and audition for the event that features nationally-known conductors who direct each group. Over 50 students from Waverly schools participated in this year’s festival.
At Saturday’s event, excited attendees packed the auditorium to see local students showcase their musical abilities.
The Elementary Chorus performed songs such as Joshua Fit the Battle, Andy Beck’s The Moon and Jim Papoulis’ Oye.
The Junior High Chorus sang three songs that included Sesere Eeye, Oceans and Stars, and Sunday Best.
The Senior High Band performed musical pieces such as Flourish for Wind Band, On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss, Main Street Celebration and Bandology.
Brendan Gardner conducted the elementary chorus. He serves as the middle school choral director at Maine-Endwell Central School District.
Eric Toyama directed the junior high chorus at this year’s event. Toyama has been a music educator for over 18 years. He currently serves on the faculty at Eagle Hill Middle School in Manlius, N.Y.
Laura Fitzgerald conducted the senior high band this year. She has been a music teacher for 29 years. Fitzgerald works for the Seneca Falls Central School District as a conductor for the high school band.
TCMEA President Nathaniel Sodeur stated that it was great to see so many smiles from happy students and teachers at the event. Planning for the festival starts a year in advance to organize dates and acquire conductors.
“The real hard work pretty much starts in December and January when we pass out music, begin auditions and place students,” Sodeur said.
The event is held in March to recognize Music In Our Schools Month, which is celebrated each year to honor the musical arts, according to Sodeur. He also expressed his thanks to everyone involved in the event’s creation.
“I would like to take a moment to thank everybody for making [the event] possible and that includes our festival hosts, county administrators, transportation, custodial and maintenance, teachers, students and of course you, the parents,” said TCMEA President Nathaniel Sodeur. “None of this would be possible without you.”
A free performance will take place in the Waverly High School Auditorium tonight featuring Grades 7-12 Bands Concert at 7 p.m.
