CHEMUNG — Longtime Chemung County Sixth District Legislator Brian Hyland passed away on Sunday at Robert Packer Hospital.
He was 77 years old. A full obituary appears in this edition of the Morning Times.
With the general election two weeks away, Hyland’s death casts the future of his legislative seat into question. Hyland had won the primary to seek reelection against Ryan Purvis. The Sixth District includes the towns of Chemung, Baldwin, Van Etten and Erin.
Chemung Town Supervisor George Richter recalled Hyland as “an outstanding public servant” who attended every town meeting he could.
“When we had the redistricting back in 2010, we needed a candidate for the new sixth district,” Richter said. “I asked him to consider the position, and he accepted the challenge.
“He attended all the town meetings he could,” he continued. “Even if the towns had meetings on the same day, he would try to get to both. He truly kept the pulse of our towns and would take that back to the legislature. It’s a very untimely, unfortunate loss.”
As for the future of Hyland’s seat, the Executive Board of the Chemung County Republican Committee is now tasked with what to do next. With the general election two weeks away, there is still time, according to New York law, to replace Hyland’s name on the ballot.
That decision is expected to come down from the committee today. Look for more information on this developing story in Wednesday’s edition of the Morning Times.
