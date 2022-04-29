Bradford County Commissioners issue series of proclamations

NORTH TOWANDA — Bradford County Commissioners opted for a change of scenery Thursday for their second meeting of the month by hosting at the Public Safety Center on Route 6 in North Towanda.
While the facility serves as the headquarters for emergency response and management within the county, it is the people involved who make the difference, with commissioners acknowledging the sacrifices and dedication of many of those individuals in a series of proclamations.
Specifically, commissioners proclaimed the week of May 15 as National Police Week before a number of law enforcement officials who were present at the meeting.
The proclamation was read by Bradford County Sheriff CJ Walters, and Commissioner Daryl Miller extended his thanks to all those involved in law enforcement.
“People don’t really know the extent of the challenges that law enforcement encounter on a daily basis,” Miller said. “It’s a hard job, and we thank them for keep our communities safe.”
Along similar lines, commissioners issued another proclamation declaring the week of May 1 as Correctional Employees Appreciation Week. The proclamation was read by Bradford County Correctional Facility Warden Don Stewart.
“Those guys down at the jail are really unsung heroes,” Commissioner Doug McLinko said. “People don’t understand what all goes into running a prison, but everyone down there does a fantastic job.”
The proclamations were not limited to those involved with law enforcement, however, as commissioners also declared May 6 as Nurses Appreciation Week, and commended them for the frontline work they did in light of the pandemic.
“My mother was a nurse,” Commissioner John Sullivan said. “I remember her working late, weekends, holidays — so this means a lot to me.”
Additionally, commissioners proclaimed the month of May Mental Health Awareness Month, and passed a resolution supporting the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s call to boost funding for the state’s “crumbling” mental health system.
“State funding has lagged far behind needs and caseloads for years, which has negatively affected services while putting tension on communities and local budgets,” the resolution stated. “Bradford County calls on the General Assembly and the administration to work together in partnership with counties to jointly determine the most effective ways to continue meeting the needs of Pennsylvanians.”
