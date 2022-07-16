NICHOLS — The Town of Nichols was recently named as one of four communities to take part in New York State’s ConnectALL program.
The Southern Tier Network is working together with Tioga County, the Town of Nichols and the New York Power Authority to provide broadband infrastructure to rural communities across the state including the Town and Village of Nichols.
The initiative is aimed at bringing affordable broadband internet access to unserved households.
The end goal of the program is to transform New York State’s digital infrastructure and to expand internet access affordability and equity.
A public meeting was held at the Nichols Fire District Community Hall on Thursday by representatives from the Southern Tier Network and an associate of the internet service provider Fiberspark.
“We are an open access fiber network,” said President and CEO of Southern Tier Network Jeffery Gasper. “We are going to build a fiber optic network and it’s about 650 miles across eight counties in the southern tier and central New York.”
Gasper added that the plan is to begin in the downtown area of Nichols and branch out to rural areas of the village. He noted that the build will consist of four phases, the first being downtown.
Operations Manager Benjamin Rydzewski noted that the biggest slow down for the Southern Tier Network is replacing telephone poles across Nichols. “So far we have to replace 290 poles, and that can be time consuming,” he said. “But, we are prioritizing the areas we build first.”
Rydzewski provided a display of the areas in which internet access currently exists and where the network company will be installing it.
The display showed that all households in the area will receive fast and affordable internet service as the builds will spider out from downtown.
“The biggest takeaway is truly the open access aspect of this build,” he added. “Instead of Spectrum coming in and building it and only offering their service, we are a neutral ground and are going to maintain and operate the infrastructure.”
“To get your internet you are going to go through any available ISP (internet service provider), and we have Fiberspark who is showing initial interest.”
Rydzewski hopes that in the next coming months more ISP’s will begin jumping on board to drive the prices of the service down.
Capital funding provided by ConnectALL along with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided by the Tioga County Legislature and ARPA funds from the Town of Nichols will allow the network to build the service.
“Our goal is to reach those households that are unserved and underserved,” Rydzewski added.
Building of the service is set to begin on Aug 1, 2022 and is predicted to be completed by the end of September.
