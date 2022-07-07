A Lockwood woman is facing drug charges and traffic offenses following her alleged role in an incident that took place on Wildwood Road in Athens Township on June 4.
According to township police, Hailey Karin Krsyzckowski, 29, was charged after a traffic stop and subsequent vehicle search revealed approximately 0.86 grams of methamphetamine and numerous items of drug paraphernalia.
Krsyzckowski is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
Driving under the influence
A Sayre man is facing DUI charges following his alleged role in an incident that took place on May 31 at the intersection of North Elmer Avenue and Seneca Street in Sayre.
According to borough police, Christopher William Lynch, 53, was charged following a traffic stop. Police noted that his blood-alcohol content level was 0.212 percent at the time of the incident.
Lynch was scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 6.
Retail theft
The following individuals were charged with retail theft and related offenses following their alleged involvement in separate incidents at the Elmira Street Walmart in Athens Township:
Amanda Leah Yarrington, 56, was charged after she attempted to steal over $1,000 worth of items from the store on June 21.
Yarrington is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 19.
McKenna Marie Harris, 26, was charged after she attempted to steal over $700 worth of merchandise from the store on June 18.
Harris is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
Aiden Logan LaForest, 18, was charged after he attempted to steal over $200 worth of items from the store on June 21.
LaForest is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 2.
Ethnic Intimidation
A Texas man was charged with ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness following an incident that occurred at a Sayre hotel on July 5.
According to Athens Township police, Jonathan Al Fore, 19, was charged following an altercation at the hotel.
Fore was arraigned and subsequently jailed in lieu of $65,000 bail. Fore is scheduled to appear before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley for a preliminary hearing on July 19.
