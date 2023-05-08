WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senators Bob Casey (D-PA) and John Fetterman (D-PA) are announcing $12,081,840 in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to acquire, develop, create, and protect affordable housing units in Pennsylvania to ensure low-income households and families, including those experiencing homelessness, have access to safe, clean, and suitable housing. The funding, provided by HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, will also assist families with relocation.
“Housing is not merely a roof over your head. It’s a vital piece of the foundation that builds strong families and thriving communities,” Senator Casey said. “There are too many in Pennsylvania and across our Nation who have been priced out of their homes and their neighborhoods. With this funding, Pennsylvania will be able to preserve and increase the number of affordable housing units, uplift families, spur economic development, and ensure that the most vulnerable among us have fair access to safe and suitable homes.”
“Housing is a human right. This $12 million dollar investment from HUD will help create and preserve affordable housing in Pennsylvania,” Senator Fetterman said. “As a member of the Senate Committee on Banking, which covers housing issues, I’ll always fight to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to safe and affordable housing.”
The Housing Trust Fund (HTF) provides grants to states to produce and preserve affordable housing for extremely low- and very low-income households. States and state-designated entities are eligible grantees for the HTF. HTF funds may be used for the production or preservation of affordable housing through the acquisition, new construction, reconstruction, and/or rehabilitation of non-luxury housing with suitable amenities. All HTF-assisted units will be required to have a minimum affordability period of 30 years.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.