ATHENS — Local Girl Scouts Brownie Troop #60114 collected cans and non-perishable items to donate to Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP).
CHOP is a community-driven organization with a mission to provide food to children within the state of Pennsylvania through innovative outreach collaborations.
“Miss Linda” Lamphere from CHOP visited the Girl Scout troop to gather donations, as well as highlight the importance of their work donating items and their participation in helping their community. She discussed how the nutritional needs of children are identified within school districts and other organizations to how the food is packaged and transported to each child.
She ended by informing the Girl Scouts that they can continue their community efforts by being volunteers and advocates, by helping classmates and friends reach out to a teacher, coach, parent to assist in contacting CHOP and ensuring that child receives free food.
“The troop would like to say thank you to all the friends, family and community members that helped this troop exceed their goal of collecting over 100 bags to donate.”
“Girl Scout Brownies Troop #60114 would also like to thank Miss Linda and all the employees and volunteers at CHOP for providing this locally significant resource and are encouraging our entire community to help the Child Hunger Outreach Partners (CHOP) vision of reducing and eliminating child hunger locally by donating canned goods and non-perishable items and volunteering at their headquarters, located at 2 Elizabeth Street, Towanda, PA.
