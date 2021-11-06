Invasion of privacy and corruption of minors
An Elmira man faces charges of invasion of privacy and corruption of minors.
On July 19, Sayre Borough Police said they assisted Children and Youth Services with a house check on Lockhart Street and found marijuana that belonged to 20-year-old Zackary Sexton, which he gave to police.
A juvenile female who lives at the residence told police that Sexton was her boyfriend and he forces her to have sex with him and gets angry when she refuses, according to court documents.
On two occasions, Sexton allegedly had inappropriate contact with the juvenile as she was sleeping, court documents show.
Sexton faces charges of misdemeanor invasion of privacy: view, photograph, etc. of a person without consent and felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 19.
DUI
A Milan man faces DUI charges for an accident in Athens Township on April 27.
A vehicle was driving erratically heading north on State Route 220, crashed into the Chemung River Bridge and fled from the accident, said Athens Township Police.
The car exited the roadway and drove into the grass near an off ramp and drove through a fence on South Elmira Street before police conducted a traffic stop on it at a stop sign on the Pine Street exit, according to court documents.
Police allege that the driver, 36-year-old Lloyd Jacob Bailey told them that he drank three beers before driving and he had glassy eyes, slurred speech and he smelled of alcohol.
He allegedly agreed to do field sobriety tests, which led police to place him under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, court documents show.
Bailey faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+), misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and summary accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Nov. 5.
Marijuana
A Towanda woman faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Sept. 29, Towanda Borough Police said that 18-year-old Kacee Christine Davidson was arguing with a man in a car behind Elizabeth Street and they saw a glass bong in the man’s hand and placed him under arrest and the car was towed to the police station.
Davidson gave permission for a car search and police found a plastic container with a small amount of marijuana in the center console and a marijuana grinder, two glass pipes with residue and other small pieces of paraphernalia in the trunk of the car, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Marijuana
A Wyalusing man faces charges for an incident that happened on Sept. 22 in Towanda Township.
Pennsylvania State Police said they responded to a car crash on Burlington Turnpike west of Sharcana Road and spoke with one driver, 40-year-old Justin Paul Arnold who was driving with a DUI-suspended license.
Arnold alleged said he looked down and drove into the other lane and hit the other car, said police.
The driver of the other car told police that Arnold was walking around a tree near the accident site and another witness alleged that he had what looked like a lunch pale, according to court documents.
Police discovered a cooler by the tree with marijuana, a digital scale with white residue on it and multiple unopened beers inside it, court documents show.
Arnold faces charges of misdemeanor marijuana: small amount for personal use, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia, summary driving with a suspended license and summary disregard of a single traffic lane and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24.
Strangulation
A woman faces strangulation charges that occurred in Wyalusing Township last Thursday.
Around 4 p.m. on Water Street, 33-year-old Sierra Weaver allegedly strangled a 9-year-old victim with a plastic bag by blocking her nose and mouth with it, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Weaver had an arraignment with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox and has been remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 bail, police said.
Retail theft
A Rome woman faces charges of misdemeanor retail theft: taking merchandise in Athens Township on Oct. 6.
Walmart employees allege that 49-year-old Kathy Jo Miller concealed merchandise in her purse and didn’t pay for the items as she tried to exit the store before being stopped by them, according to court documents.
Athens Township Police said that the stolen items totaled $142.86 and Miller faces a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 23.
DUI
A Sayre man faces DUI charges in Athens Township on Sept. 4.
Athens Township Police said that 42-year-old Erik Paul Wiles was driving south on Wildwood Road with an expired car registration and suspended car insurance, which led to a traffic stop.
He was allegedly acting nervous, fidgeting and sweating when police observed a bag of suspected marijuana, rolling papers and a plastic bag of white residue between the driver’s seat and center console, according to court documents.
Wiles allegedly admitted he was trying to hide the items and handed police a glass smoking device and admitted to smoking marijuana before driving, court documents show.
Field sobriety tests were conducted and he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, said police.
A search warrant for the car was completed on Sept. 7 and police found suspected methamphetamine, snort tubes and a small vile with white crystal residue and a mason jar with a green leafy residue, according to court documents.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 19 and Wiles faces charges of misdemeanor DUI: controlled substance of schedule 2 or 3, summary driving an unregistered vehicle, misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered.
Theft
A man faces charges for stealing a patrolman’s bicycle.
The patrolman left his mountain bike at the Sayre Police Department on Lehigh Ave around 5 p.m. on Oct. 10 and the bike valued at $1,529.95 was missing when he came back the next morning, said Sayre Borough Police.
On Oct. 17, police found the bike on South Keystone Avenue and the man riding it said that he purchased it from 55-year-old William Tompkins on Oct. 14 at the Spring Street Dandy Mini Mart.
The man paid Tompkins $50 for it and Tompkins allegedly told him that he got the bike from the back of a police station.
Tompkins faces charges of misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property, misdemeanor loitering and prowling at night time and summary criminal trespass/simple trespasser.
His bail was set at $25,000 and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
Marijuana
An East Smithfield man faces charges of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
On Oct. 9, Athens Borough Police said a welfare check was conducted on a man in a car parked in the pull off on Lois Lane.
He was identified as 25-year-old Stephen Michael Spencer and police smelled marijuana and saw a glass bong in the car
Spencer allegedly said that the bong was used to smoke marijuana and that he had marijuana in the car and police found nine bags of marijuana, a plastic bag with two pipes with residue on them, three plastic bags with small amounts of marijuana inside, a plastic bag with a socket with residue and a metal grinder with marijuana in it, an electronic scale, two prescription bottles with labels removed and marijuana inside them.
Spencer allegedly said he purchased the marijuana from a store in Waverly and when police asked if he had a Pennsylvania medical marijuana card he allegedly said no.
Spencer said he used marijuana hours ago, but police saw no indications that he was unsafe to drive, so police said he was free to leave but still had to answer to charges when he received them in the mail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23 with Magisterial District Judge Larry Hurley.
DUI
A Wyalusing woman faces DUI charges for an incident that occurred on June 19.
Pennsylvania State Police said that 27-year-old Sarah Ann Paddock was speeding in Towanda Borough at the intersection of State Route 6 and South Main Street, which led them to pursue her car.
The car made an abrupt left turn without using its signal onto Liberty Corners Road and a traffic stop was eventually conducted on Railroad Street near the intersection with Liberty Corners Road in Towanda Township, according to court documents.
Police said that they saw alcoholic beverages on the floor of the car and she allegedly said that she had a few drinks before driving, which led to field sobriety tests being performed and she was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Paddock faces charges of summary driving at unsafe speed, summary turning movements and required signals, misdemeanor DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and misdemeanor DUI: general impairment/incapable of driving safely and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Possession
An Ulster woman faces charges of misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered on Sept. 18 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 24
Pennsylvania State Police said that 38-year-old Natalie Lynn Johnson sent threatening text messages to a protected party and she allegedly confessed to placing a can filled with cocaine and methamphetamine in the projected party’s car.
DUI
An Athens woman faces charges of felony DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) and summary careless driving and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 10.
On Sept. 30, 63-year-old Anne Elizabeth Marshall pulled into an Applebee’s parking lot in Athens Township and she appeared to be under the influence when she exited the car, according to court documents.
Athens Township Police said that her car was parked crooked and when they spoke with her, she smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech, which led to field sobriety tests being conducted and she was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
