Winter is indeed coming, and for some it certainly feels like it’s already arrived.
According to Nathan Wiles, owner of Wiles Valley Weather, a cold snap is expected for the Thanksgiving holiday. But in the meantime, the lake effect snow monster that is anticipated to bombard the Erie area and northwestern portion of upstate New York should not have much of an effect on the Valley area.
“The National Weather Service office in Buffalo is calling for up to three to five feet of snow in the Buffalo Southtowns with around two feet in Watertown,” Wiles said via his blog at www.wilesvalleyweather.com. “Other providers are claiming even more could fall, which would easily rival the ‘Snowvember’ lake-effect event that dropped nearly seven feet of the white stuff in western New York between Nov. 17 and 21, 2014.
“For the Twin Tiers, this won’t amount to much — just a round or two of snow showers and squalls, some of which could lead to quick accumulations of no more than an inch or two, especially towards the Finger Lakes,” he continued. “But if you’re heading out for the Bills game this weekend, you may want to think twice.”
While the Valley is expected to dodge the extreme snowfall, it may not be so fortunate in dodging cold temperatures for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Wiles explained that the week would start off fairly normal for this time of year, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.
“Sadly, this sense of normalcy doesn’t last long as model guidance is hinting at another cold plunge for the Thanksgiving holiday and the return of below normal temperatures,” he said. “Just how cold it will get remains to be seen as weather models have a tendency to over-do the magnitude of cold air in the long range. That said, we may just need an extra day to defrost the turkey as high temperatures could struggle to get out of the upper 20s to low 30s for the holiday.”
And while it’s too early to tell, Black Friday and the holiday shopping weekend could also be set up for a rain and/or snow event, Wiles noted.
From there, Wiles said the beginning of December may actually look warmer than normal — though it’s harder to forecast using long-range predictors.
“For those that don’t know, we are in the third year of the La Nina pattern (or ‘triple-dip’ La Nina) and it is expected to hold strong through the heart of the winter before heading towards the neutral phase,” he said. “Something that hasn’t happened since the turn of the century. This alone is a decent indicator that the Northeast may see more mixed events and above normal temperatures at times throughout the winter; however, no La Nina is built quite the same.”
For more information or to stay up to date with Valley weather, follow Wiles Valley Weather on Facebook or visit www.wilesvalleyweather.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.