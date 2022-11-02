SAYRE — To those who have enjoyed reading the Parade, Relish or Spry Living magazines that arrive with your newspaper two to three time each month, we regret to inform you that our supplier has decided to discontinue the printed versions of these supplements at the end of October. This decision was outside of the Morning Times’ control.
In a mid-September statement to its newspaper partners around the U.S., The Arena Group said: “Today, we are announcing changes in the way we deliver our brands to our readers. We have made the difficult decision to wind down the print distribution of Parade, Relish and Spry Living, and I wanted you to hear this news from us first. Our last print issue of Parade is Nov. 6 and we will no longer publish Relish and Spry Living after their October issues.”
The publisher of these longstanding and popular supplements indicated that the company will continue to offer Parade magazine – and possibly Relish and Spry – in an e-Edition format that can be uploaded to the Morning Times web site. Details on e-Edition availability have not been provided as yet. Our editors will continue to pursue this possibility.
In the meantime, we will continue to include our Puzzles magazine and TV supplements in your newspaper on a weekly basis and seek out possible replacement features to replace the Parade products. - The publisher
