WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department announced Friday that it had recently arrested a Waverly man for felony sexual abuse in the first degree.
Christopher Henson, 34, was arrested following an investigation by the Waverly Police Department and Tioga County Child Protective Services.
Waverly police and CPS started investigating allegations of Henson “subjecting a 9-year-old female child into sexual contact on two separate occasions back in April and May of 2021 at a home in the Village of Waverly.”
Henson was already a registered sex offender, according to police.
Henson was arrested on the charges at the Waverly Police Department and arraigned in the Village of Waverly Justice Court on Aug. 26. He was released by the court to await further legal proceedings.
