LITCHFIELD — Late last year, Dr. Theodore Them approached the Litchfield Township supervisors about his plan to establish a game bird hunting preserve on North Macafee Road — a plan that Them has been working on since 2019.
Them requested a letter from the township — to be submitted to the PA Game Commission — stating that there are no local ordinances preventing a preserve. Despite there being no such ordinances existing, supervisors asked that Them submit commercial land development plans to the township before receiving the letter.
Them attended the Litchfield supervisors meeting this past week to state his case and, once again, request the letter.
“In of 2019 I submitted a proposal to the planning commission to create a pheasant hunting preserve out near Valentine Lane and North Macafee,” said Them. “The state game commission came out and inspected it for proper compliance with laws, and they gave me tentative approval.”
Them provided the supervisors with the letter that he was asking they sign.
“I will follow all other laws within the township, there’s no question about that,” said Them. “I’d like to start as soon as possible.”
Supervisors agreed to sign the letter, and they noted that it was different from the version they received from him last year: it had no mention of dog kennels, accommodations, or drone racing.
One resident inquired about Them’s idea for drone racing, but he said he had not received enough feedback on that prospective venture.
The accommodations are something that Them would like to see come about in time.
“The state allows only five hunters in a group, no more, on regulated hunting ground,” said Them. “A lot of them oppose paying hotel bills, so I would like to put — eventually — one, two, three, four, five RVs down over a hill in a bowl-shaped area.”
Them acknowledged that for such a venture he would also need a septic system and water testing when the time comes, and he said he is in the process of drilling the wells.
Them reassured the board and the residents gathered that he plans to follow all conservation laws and requirements.
“I’m a conservationist myself,” said Them. “I’m an outdoorsman, I love to hunt and fish, and I’ve lived here most of my life.”
