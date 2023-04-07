Local firefighters honored with dinner

Pictured from the left: Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller; Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett; Captain Blane Lathrop, 44 years with the Sayre Fire Department; Chief Robert Repasky, 39 years with the department; Captain Zach McCutcheon, six years of service and Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley.

 Photo by Dianne Elliot

Recommended for you

Load comments