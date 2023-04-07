Local firefighters honored with dinner

Pictured from the left: Bradford County Commissioner Daryl Miller; Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett; Captain Blane Lathrop, 44 years with the Sayre Fire Department; Chief Robert Repasky, 39 years with the department; Captain Zach McCutcheon, six years of service and Sayre Borough Mayor Henry Farley.
SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Volunteer Fire Department held its Annual Appreciation Dinner on Saturday at the Sayre Elks Club.
The Rev. Linda Rogers gave the invocation and remembered her late brother Jim King. A buffet dinner was serviced by the Elks flowed by remarks by Chief Rob Repasky. A number of door prizes coordinated by Sue Stroop were given out. Music by Russell Keene followed the program.
The department is made up of three stations: Howard Elmer Hose Company Number 4, Engine Company Number 1, and J. E. Wheelock Hose Company Number 5. Also in attendance at the dinner were the Volunteer Fire Departments from Waverly, NY. Athens, PA and Athens Township, PA. These companies all work together and provide back-up when needed.
Members of the Sayre Borough Council, Mayor Henry Farley, Bradford County Commissioner Chairman Daryl Miller and Pennsylvania State Representative Tina Pickett were all on hand to congratulate the fire fighters.
